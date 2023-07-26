As ‘Barbie’ slays, Mattel doubles down licensing for other franchises including DC, ‘Harry Potter’

Warner Bros Discovery and Mattel have announced they have renewed their partnership deal after the success Barbie had at the global box office. The film has pulled quite a haul since its release last week, with current total box office earnings of over $382 million worldwide.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mattel and Warner Bros Discovery have been licensing partners for around 20 years, and this new deal would ensure that Mattel will continue to be the studio’s official licensee. Mattel will continue to be official manufacturer for products, such as toys, dolls, and video games for more than 50 Warner Bros IP’s, like the DCU and Harry Potter.

Mattel’s senior VP of entertainment partnerships, Nick Karamanos, released a statement stating that they’re excited to see this partnership continue with Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as produce products that fans will enjoy.

“Mattel is incredibly proud of our two-decade long partnership with Warner Bros. to create products for fans featuring their favorite Warner Bros. characters and storylines. We are thrilled that Mattel is a partner of choice for the largest and most successful entertainment companies in the world, and are excited to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery as we accelerate our businesses together.”

Warner Bros. Discovery also released a statement about this renewed partnership (via Deadline). It stated that this collaboration will help extend its brands and characters beyond the screen, and it looks forward to “exploring new horizons” and innovating to create new and exciting products.

“Warner Bros. Discovery has always been committed to delivering extraordinary products and experiences to audiences around the world and through our collaboration with Mattel, we’ve been able to extend our beloved characters and stories beyond the screen. This partnership has been a testament of the power of storytelling and innovation and together, we look forward to exploring new horizons and creating even more inspiring products that will delight fans of all age.”

Barbie broke the record for the biggest opening debut for a film directed by a female director after it had earned over $162 million during its domestic opening. It also beat Oppenheimer at the box office by around $80 million.

Following the film’s success and popularity, Mattel released a variety of movie merch, including an “I am Kenough” hoodie and other pieces of clothing which featured lines and images from the film. While it is unknown if a sequel will be made, Oppenheimer star, Cillian Murphy, expressed interest in playing Ken in a future movie.

Barbie is now showing in theaters.