As Betty White turns 100, Ryan Reynolds’ crush stands the test of time

As Betty White nears her 100th birthday, People Magazine has featured her life, career, and the joy and kindness she so openly offers to anyone who needs it. White is a comedic genius, but she’s also known for finding the positive side of any situation, her love of animals and fighting for them, and for standing up for what she believes in.

Oh, and also stringing Ryan Reynolds along.

People also asked those who have worked with White to speak on her qualities, and they’ve all got wonderfully positive things to say about her.

One of those people is Ryan Reynolds, who White acknowledges has a crush on her. Flattered, she has her eyes on someone else.



“I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One.”

White’s personal assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, spoke on the cardboard cut-out she was gifted for her 99th birthday. White got to see her crush, Redford, every day. “When she came in, she’d say, ‘Hi, sweetheart.”

Reynolds, rightfully so, can’t get past his adoration for White. He also notes that the scripts for Golden Girls were relatively short, and he credits White’s uncanny ability to make people laugh as part of the reason.

“I heard that scripts for Golden Girls were only 35 pages, which makes sense because so many of the laughs come from Betty simply looking at her castmates.”

Reynolds and White’s running gag has been going on for quite some time since they co-starred in 2009’s The Proposal.

There’s that time he referred to her as one of his “ex-girlfriends.”

And when Reynolds shared the depths of his dedication in a birthday message with Sandra Bullock.

Blake Lively who?

Any fan of Golden Girls can tell you that she did bring a unique sense of humor to the series. That paired with her zest for life and desire to spread kindness to those around her made Rose Nylund one of our favorite characters from any television show ever.

Betty White is celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share in the joyous moment alongside her. Fans of America’s golden girl can celebrate her special day in theaters with her — we’ve already got our tickets!