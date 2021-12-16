Betty White’s 100th birthday celebration is coming to theaters quite soon

There are few celebrities more treasured than Betty White. People love her for her talent as an actress, comedian, and author. She also shows her heart through advocacy for animals and her gratitude for friendships and the wonderful life that she’s lived — you rarely see White without a smile.

Smiling is something she does a lot of, and with good reason; not only has she lived a very full and accomplished life, but she’s also lived a long one. White is celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, and she’s inviting her fans to celebrate with her.

Variety reported that Betty White: 100 Years Young is a one-day film event celebrating White’s birthday, and it will be taking place in 900 theaters nationwide. The event will take place, of course, on Jan. 17, the official date that she’ll celebrate this monumental birthday. There are two times for the film’s screening, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale tomorrow.

Many know White as Rose from The Golden Girls, where she played a beloved character that brought humor, kindness, and vulnerability to a group of friends who lived together. Fans who watched all hoped to be part of a family like the Golden Girls one day, with friends so close and so rich in love and support that you could get through anything together.

She has starred in several other series, penned books, hosted shows, and won awards over a career more prolonged than most. So during her celebration, Variety notes that several of White’s friends and colleagues will be dropping in to share fond laughs and love.

Some of those who are sharing a message for White include Ryan Reynolds, Morgan Freeman, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Clint Eastwood, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

So how does White feel about her big celebration? As Variety noted, she’s got fun perspective on the day:

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be great.”

Tickets for the birthday celebration go on sale tomorrow, and Fathom Events has a landing page with more information. You can sign up for an email notification when ticket purchases go live.

Betty White: 100 Years Young is sure to be the kind of party every fan of our favorite Golden Girl will want to attend. Between the laughs and the love we all share for her, it’s going to be a can’t-miss movie event. Here’s to Betty White!