AT&T Reportedly Wants WB To Bring Ray Fisher Back As Cyborg

In an alternate universe where all of the countless projects announced as part of the DCEU over the years had actually been made, last month would have brought the release of the Cyborg solo movie, but instead it appears as though the character doesn’t have any sort of future as part of the interconnected comic book franchise.

From the second it was first announced, a lot of people cast doubt on Cyborg ever happening given how unfamiliar most audiences would be with Victor Stone, and it turned out they were right, as the standalone outing was quietly placed on a shelf to gather dust alongside the likes of Gotham City Sirens, Green Lantern Corps, the Jared Leto-starring Joker spinoff and many more.

However, the huge news that the Snyder Cut of Justice League is finally happening and heading to HBO Max has brought renewed interest in the early years of the DCEU, which is probably music to star Ray Fisher’s ears given that he’s never abandoned hope of reprising the role of Cyborg in the future, despite the chances of it actually happening becoming increasingly remote.

The 32 year-old was the first one to get the call about the Snyder Cut, and as well as his Justice League director, it appears that the actor also has some big supporters higher up the food chain. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Viola Davis is returning for The Suicide Squad and a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max – Warner Bros.’ owners AT&T are said to be pushing for Cyborg to play a big role in the DCEU moving forward.

The media conglomerate have recently been embracing the speculation that they want Ben Affleck to return and make his version of The Batman, and it appears that somebody at the company also has a soft spot for Ray Fisher’s Cyborg. WB are said to be very much against the idea of bringing him back having been unhappy with his performance in Justice League and then become irritated by the constant criticism he’s thrown in their direction ever since, but now that the Snyder Cut has become a reality, it appears that all bets are now off when it comes to predicting the future of the DCEU.