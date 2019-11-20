Justice League Dark Show Reportedly In Development, Matt Ryan Could Star

Warner Bros. has been trying to bring the Justice League Dark to live-action for years now, but the long-planned movie adaptation has repeatedly stalled. With the HBO Max streaming service about to launch, though, the studio may have found the perfect outlet to finally bring the supernatural superhero team to life. At least, that’s what we’re hearing.

Sources have told We Got This Covered that a Justice League Dark TV series is in the works for HBO Max. What’s more, it could star the Arrowverse’s Matt Ryan as John Constantine. Whether the Legends of Tomorrow actor is hired or not, the Hellblazer will definitely feature in the group’s lineup, as our intel points to the roster including Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman and Swamp Thing. Interestingly, it’s also said that this could be the same Swamp Thing as the DC Universe version, but that hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

In any case, given that these are the same sources who told us about the Green Lantern show before it was announced, and who revealed a month ago that Joker was getting a sequel, which was confirmed today, we have no reason to doubt them.

Circling back to the aforementioned Green Lantern show though, and it’s previously been confirmed that the series will not clash with WB’s Green Lantern Corps movie. Likewise, HBO Max’s JLD project will be different from the team’s feature film, which we’re hearing is still in development. We’ve previously shared that the studio may hire Stranger Things creators the Duffers to helm the big screen effort, but from what we understand, it’s still a long ways away from materializing.

Still, the fact that the Justice League Dark series could tie into two separate TV universes through Ryan’s Constantine and Derek Mears’ Swamp Thing is highly intriguing. Especially as The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will take the first steps towards connecting all of DC’s television productions. Bu even if the show does turn out to be standalone, it’ll still prove to be a must-watch for those missing the comic book horror that Swamp Thing delivered before its untimely cancellation.