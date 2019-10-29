Green Lantern TV Show In The Works For HBO Max

While so many of DC’s pantheon of heroes have found success on the small screen, Green Lantern isn’t one of them. Whether it’s because of the rights to the corps of Emerald Knights being tied up with the movies or because a network television budget just wouldn’t cover the cosmic scope of the franchise, a Lantern TV show has never happened. Until now, that is.

DC is reportedly developing a Green Lantern TV series set to drop on upcoming Warner Bros. streaming service HBO Max. We don’t yet have any other concrete details, but our sources – the same ones who told us an Arrow spinoff for Katherine McNamara was in the works back in March – are saying it’s a live-action show and we’re told an official announcement about the project is imminent. In fact, it could even be here later today/this week.

As that’s all we know for now, we’re left to speculate over which of the many Green Lanterns the series could focus on. Hal Jordan is, of course, the most recognizable owner of a green Power Ring, with the character having previously been played by Ryan Reynolds in the 2011 movie. John Stewart is the second most prominent in DC lore though and there’s been a lot of speculation that Arrow’s John Diggle could become Stewart in this year’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Celebrate Justice League's Arrival With New Behind-The-Scenes Pics 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Alternatively, there’s the likes of Alan Scott (the Golden Age GL), Kyle Rayner (introduced in the 1990s) or Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz. A show focusing on these last two, the most recent human members of the Corps in the comics, could be a good idea, as a superhero series starring a Muslim man and a Latina female lead would be a first. But at this stage, we can’t say for certain who the project will focus on.

In any case, watch out for an official announcement about the Green Lantern TV show and in the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the idea in the comments section down below.