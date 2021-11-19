Austin Powers trends as fans agree the shagadelic trilogy still holds up

Incredibly, next year marks the 25th anniversary of Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery landing in theaters, where it instantly gave birth to one of modern cinema’s most quotable characters.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, you couldn’t go anywhere without hearing at least a couple of Mike Myers’ many catchphrases being thrown around, whether they hailed from the title hero, Dr. Evil or Fat Bastard. It’s been two decades since Goldmember brought the original trilogy to a close, and yet fans have kept their fingers crossed that the long-rumored fourth installment will eventually come to fruition.

Austin Powers can currently be found as one of Twitter’s top topics, and while nobody seems sure as to why it suddenly started trending, fans are piling in to praise how well the trilogy holds up when viewed through a modern lens almost a quarter of a century later.

austin powers is an extremely rare case where even after 2 decades of total saturation and everyone, even the most annoying people, doing awful impressions and ceaselessly quoting it, it's still one of the funniest things of all time and i never get tired of it https://t.co/29cFYT0IMf — 𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯 (@letterboxd69) November 18, 2021

I bet Austin Powers would want whatever buddy cops he’s paired with to cut the sexual tension between them and start making out already. https://t.co/Huv4tOepAk pic.twitter.com/f0ajLtIxBi — Zach Shildwachter (@zachforzombies) November 18, 2021

I was absolutely obsessed from this moment on. My 7th birthday was Austin Powers themed, which in hindsight should have been a warning to my parents pic.twitter.com/PJDBsSwDHd — Emily Gaudette (@emilygmonster) November 18, 2021

What movie do you guys think is most gender neutral in terms of who likes it ? (as opposed to boy movies, girl movies, they/them movies, etc) I think it’s Austin Powers — fashion school dropout (@glamdemon2004) November 19, 2021

i’ve said it many times, but the austin powers movies are better than james bond movies https://t.co/Ig3DmnjuS1 — the Discourse Moron (@discoursemoron) November 18, 2021

No one has ever been as good in a role as Mike Myers was as Austin Powers. https://t.co/xPLqOGqR7f — Liz (@AtheistjLiz) November 18, 2021

Austin Powers 4 needs to be made. Out of everything that’s made, this hasn’t been done yet is annoying https://t.co/krwGULiU9G — Jeffrey (@jeffgezy) November 19, 2021

I rewatched the Austin Powers trilogy about a week ago and today Austin Powers is trending. Did I nearly hit an anniversary by accident or something?



Oh, behave! pic.twitter.com/bZ2c1B2jLG — Impfperator Matt #BlackLivesMatter (@MattAboutMovies) November 19, 2021

Time to rewatch Austin Powers, I need that kind of confidence 😩 — Je (@grrreatgalahad) November 19, 2021

Not to make you feel old, but if someone were to remake Austin Powers today, they’d be time traveling back to 1991, which was coincidentally the year before Myers’ movie career took off with the release of Wayne’s World. The scattershot humor and absurdist comedy stylings of the shagadelic secret agent remain as funny now as they did back then, while there’s always hope that Warner Bros.’ increased love of nostalgia will bring some tangible rewards.