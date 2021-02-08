New Austin Powers Movie Reportedly In Early Development

Mike Myers was once one of Hollywood’s most popular comedians, but over the last decade, he’s taken a serious step back in terms of his output. The 57 year-old’s last major leading role came in 2008’s The Love Guru, which bombed at the box office and was panned by critics as one of the worst movies of his entire career.

In fact, since then, Myers has only appeared in three live-action movies, but he was buried under so much makeup and prosthetics as to be virtually unrecognizable in Inglorious Basterds, Terminal and Bohemian Rhapsody. However, there are encouraging signs that a comeback could be on the cards, with the actor boarding David O. Russell’s star-studded next film which boasts a cast that includes the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, John David Washington, Rami Malek and Chris Rock.

While he just reprised one of his most famous roles alongside Dana Carvey for a Wayne’s World Super Bowl commercial, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us a new Exorcist film was in the works and that Luke Skywalker would appear in The Mandalorian – that a fourth entry in the Austin Powers franchise is reportedly back on the table at Warner Bros. subsidiary New Line Cinema and now in early development.

Of course, Goldmember may have been released eighteen years ago, but talk of a fourth outing has never disappeared, with Myers admitting in 2018 that things were looking good, while director Jay Roach revealed as recently as last year that he was open to the idea of stepping back behind the camera.

The trilogy raked in over $676 million and the films still hold up as absurd scattergun spoofs as well, meaning that fans would no doubt be thrilled at the prospect of Austin Powers making his long-awaited return to the big screen. Further details on what the next movie will involve remain unclear, but now that it’s entered early development, we should hear more soon.