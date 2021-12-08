'Avatar 2' BTS image reminds us these movies are still happening

‘Avatar 2’ BTS image reminds us that these movies are still happening
This year marks the twelfth anniversary of James Cameron’s Avatar coming to theaters, which went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, a title it still holds after regaining the top spot from Avengers: Endgame following a lucrative Chinese re-release.
The second installment in the franchise was originally scheduled for release in 2014, but won’t be arriving until December of 2022⏤maybe. Even by Cameron’s exacting standards, an eight-year delay is pushing it a little, but there are absolutely guarantees that we’ll all be sitting in a theater and returning to Pandora twelve months from now.
The Avatar sequels have already been in production for four years, and the end is nowhere near nigh. A new behind the scenes image from Total Film showcases star Sam Worthington clearly having a lot more fun than his director, which you can check out below.
The burning question is whether or not we really need another four Avatar movies in our lives, but it’s a foolish thing to write off James Cameron, a filmmaker that’s spent the last 25 years doing nothing but pushing boundaries and taking his sweet-ass time doing anything. For all we know, he could be poised to break his own box office record for a staggering third time.