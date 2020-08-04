Avatar 2 Set Photo Reveals First Look At New Mech The Crabsuit

A very big part of Avatar’s success was obviously how visually stunning the world of Pandora was. Even today, over a decade later, the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster is one of the most gorgeous pieces of cinematic eye candy that we’ve ever seen. Not to mention it also really ushered in the fad of 3D cinema – for better or worse.

Of course, the sequel will up the ante in terms of visuals and though we’ve yet to see much of it, we know that the film will be relying heavily on underwater sequences, meaning we’ll probably be getting some incredible alien marine flora and fauna. But what we’ll also be getting is a new mech.

At least, that’s according to the movie’s official Twitter account, which shared the below photos along with the following caption:

The Crabsuit: A human driven multifunction submersible. One of the many new RDA vehicles that will be seen in the Avatar sequels.

Even from just these pics, this new vehicle looks pretty awesome and we can’t wait to see it in action and how Cameron will use it in the film. Knowing the director, he’s probably got some very cool sequences dreamed up.

That being said, it’ll unfortunately be a while yet before we get to lay eyes on it on the big screen, as Avatar 2 won’t be with us until December 2022. And that’s if everything goes according to plan and the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t wreak havoc with the production. For now, though, these exciting looks behind the scenes will have to keep us going and with any luck, maybe we’ll even get some official stills in the not too distant future.

But tell us, are you looking forward to Avatar 2? Or has too much time passed since the first film? Sound off down below and let us know.