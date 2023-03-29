‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is finally streaming, and the complaints are rolling in

[Correction 4:10am CT: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated thatis available to stream on Disney Plus.]

The long-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s Avatar is officially available to stream, and the same complaints that plagued the movie’s theatrical run are once again weighing down The Way of Water.

When the film first arrived in theaters, audiences were skeptical. While the franchise already has a baked-in viewer base, thanks to its dazzling visuals and the popularity of the original, many audiences lost interest in Avatar‘s future a good five years ago. Any time it takes more than a decade to produce a sequel, hype is bound to die down, and even Cameron isn’t safe from that particular fate.

Still, The Way of Water pulled in a spectacular amount of money, and quickly followed in its predecessor’s footsteps in becoming one of history’s biggest box office earners. It enticed plenty of viewers into seats the first time around, and its likely to lure even more viewers now that its easily available from the comfort of your own home.

Despite the cash it pulled in, and the general popularity behind the franchise, however, Avatar isn’t immune to criticism. And there’s plenty of criticism to be found among the title’s latest wave of viewers, who are letting their thoughts be known online. Early reactions to the film’s arrival on streaming include plenty of negativity, as complaints about the film’s story, the seemingly unreasonable hype surrounding it, and the sheer run-time — which clocks in at more than three hours — flood the web.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater looks cool and all, but there is no way i'm gonna sit and watch a 3 hour movie ! — 𝕊𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕒✨️🇯🇲 (@threalshanna) March 28, 2023

Avatar The Way of Water. How did this become the third most profitable movie of all time? The story is a jumble stitched together idea of multiple focuses going on that feels like the compilation of TV show episodes. There's a big cast but hardly enough time to give them enough- pic.twitter.com/hTyyN8Bxu1 — Golden Swordsman (@SwordsmanKnight) March 28, 2023



Despite its earnings, some viewers are convinced that not a single person saw The Way of Water in theaters.

I still don't know a single person who saw #AvatarTheWayOfWater … pretty sure that movie was just some elaborate money laundering scheme. #Avatar — CosmicForest🌲🌌🌙 (@Cosmic_Forest87) March 28, 2023

Complaints of a bland story are rampant, with some viewers openly wondering if the sequel is just a rehash of the first film’s storyline.

OK so I just started watching #AvatarTheWayOfWater & stopped after about 20 mins

Is this thing just a repeat of the first one?

They even brought back the same bad guy!

Lazy

We killed him!

No new plot? Just a rehash?

OK I know its long but before I put 2.5 more hours in

Worth it? — Neva Lucas (@NevaLucas) March 26, 2023

There is plenty of praise for The Way of Water scattered among negative takeaways, but gorgeous visuals might not be enough to save the film in the eyes of some. The movie’s stacked cast is probably enough to pull in a healthy number of viewers, but whether or not they’ll stick around for a full three hours and 12 minutes is another story.