‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ runtime rumors leave fans in need of a bathroom break

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has reportedly been given a theatrical runtime that will not only exceed the first Avatar movie, but also rival that of Titanic, which clocked in at three hours and 14 minutes. We can’t say we didn’t see this coming.

The sequel has been 13 years in the making, and now that it’s finally almost here, fans can’t quite figure out whether they’re excited about it or not. Even more so now that the runtime has been clocked in at roughly 190 minutes, according to one Chinese news outlet. Twitter’s was the groan heard all over the world, as moviegoers once again realized they were in for a bladder royale, already crossing their legs in anticipation.

'the way of water' is also what I call having to get up an pee 3 times during this movie https://t.co/wrhAfQ42xP — fran cabrera-feo (@iamfrancabrera) October 28, 2022

The Way of Water? show me The Way to the Bathroom https://t.co/IlHGXMucBW — Tricky Fucker (@FeliChienne) October 28, 2022

The Way of Water gonna be everyone runnin to the bathroom after holding their pee in for 3h10min https://t.co/aHws5UUT9e — SCREAM 6 trailer when?? (@Spicytayste) October 28, 2022

Bathroom breaks appear to be the main cause for concern for most people, but on the other side of the bathroom stall is the overall gripe that quote-unquote “good movies” have become synonymous with three-hour-plus films. The Batman and Avengers: Endgame are just two recent examples, both clocking in at or near three hours. It’s not to say long movies are bad – in fact, they’re regularly the opposite – but some people just don’t want to sit in a theater for that long.

But when you really think about it, Avatar: The Way of Water‘s title might have been forewarning us this whole time, at least according to one Twitter user.

yeah that's why they call it The Way of Water — eminent grease (@sitrucyrneh) October 28, 2022

And who really cares how many hours it is as long as it’s good. Right?

Just as long both "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Babylon" take advantage of their three hour long runtimes and both turning out very good and being epic-sized, a great Christmas theatre trip! https://t.co/oAPoo36KyG — Lamar Jackson 🇺🇦 (@lamarjackson2) October 28, 2022

I've never been more OK with a ridiculously long runtime than I am with AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER's 3hr 10min. Make it 6hr 20 min. I don't care. — Piecing BODY PARTS Together Podcast 🧩 (@PiecingPod) October 28, 2022

Yes and no, but don’t ask James Cameron his opinion on the matter. He’s already said he has zero sympathy for people who gripe about long runtimes, especially when they’re usually the ones binge-watching entire television shows in a single sitting (looking at you, Stranger Things.)

Avatar: The Way of Water premieres in theaters around the world on Dec. 16, right after you go to the bathroom.