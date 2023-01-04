Avengers aficionados ponder who’ll strike the final blow in ‘The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Secret Wars’

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will arrive in 2025 and 2026 respectively to wrap up Phase Six. Information about what’s set to go down is thin on the ground, though it’s safe to say that Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror will be the prime antagonist, potentially squaring off against a new team of Avengers led by Sam Wilson as Captain America, the Fantastic Four, and even some of the X-Men.

Any predictions at this early point are just theories, but fans are currently wondering which hero would make sense to strike the final blow:

Many responses argue that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff deserves a redemption arc, and would like to see Secret Wars end with her and Vision walking off into the sunset to enjoy their happily ever after. Sure, she’s technically dead at the moment, but we never saw a body.

With Endgame rounding out Tony Stark’s MCU story with a stunning heroic sacrifice, perhaps it makes sense for another beloved hero to follow suit. Chris Hemsworth won’t play Thor forever, and has recently reevaluated his career after learning he has a much higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease:

One of the newer faces may also be a great pick, with some wondering whether Doctor Doom might establish himself by casually finishing off Kang and daring other heroes to stop him:

Should that happen in The Kang Dynasty, could Reed Richards roll in to save the day in Secret Wars?

There’s a huge heaping pile of MCU movies and TV shows to get through before The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, but these new movies will roll around sooner than people expect. Whether Marvel Studios can match the titanic critical and box office achievements of Infinity War and Endgame remains to be seen, but here’s hoping they can deliver an ending that aims for the same heights as Iron Man’s triumph over Thanos.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is scheduled for release on May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars a year later on May 1, 2026.