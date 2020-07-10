Avengers Concept Art Reveals The God Of Thunder With A Biker Look

A new piece of concept art from the preproduction phase of The Avengers depicts Thor, the God of Thunder, in a much less regal outfit than what we saw in the film.

As Thor, Chris Hemsworth has gone through a lot of changes ever since appearing in his first solo film back in 2011. The MCU depicted Asgard as the ruling seat of gods, leaning heavily on the mythological aspects of the Nordic folklore to introduce the strongest Avenger. Even in the first Avengers film, the God of Thunder was a marvel to behold, donning majestic armor and sporting a look that made him resemble a true king of the ancient times. But as the cinematic universe evolved, so did Thor and by Avengers: Age of Ultron, the producers moved towards giving Odinson a modern and earthly look.

This transition reached its peak in Thor: Ragnarok, where Taika Waititi threw away that regal image in favor of depicting a much more relatable hero. But it would seem the company wanted to go down that path much earlier. Designer Charlie Wen recently shared some concept art from the preproduction phase of The Avengers that depicts the God of Thunder in a different light, or as he’d call it, a “biker look.”

As you can see above, it’s not just the different color scheme that stands out in comparison to what we saw in the final movie. In this concept art, Thor’s breastplate is sportier, not to mention that he’s missing his chainmail sleeves and wearing fingerless gloves. Of course, the God of Thunder still has his red cape and long hair, the only features that’d distinguish him from the rest of his fellow heroes.

Would you like to have seen this version of Thor in The Avengers, though? As usual, sound off with your opinions in the comments section below.