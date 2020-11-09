Avengers: Endgame Artist Reveals Alternate Look For Warrior Thanos

The Mad Titan we saw in Avengers: Endgame was a different beast compared to his 2019 version. This Thanos was more than willing to destroy everything and everyone in his path, while the one viewers get to know in Infinity War valued precision over brutality.

Even in terms of appearance, the last movie of the Infinity Saga gave the big bad a massive overhaul. For one thing, he was wearing his armor and wielding his sword, which made him even more menacing. Compared to his predecessor, which saw Thanos sporting a casual shirt, this was a big change in terms of tone.

The Mad Titan also needed to be an efficient fighter. When you consider their fighting styles, the character was reluctant to use his full powers against the Avengers in Infinity War, whereas 2014’s Thanos fought viciously and ruthlessly, managing to overpower each and every one of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes even without the gauntlet.

It seems, though, that the badass armor we saw wasn’t the Russo Brothers’ only choice. Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz recently took the time to post designs of a different version of the Mad Titan on his Instagram page, one that looks quite different from the one we saw in Endgame, and you can check it out below.

I’m not sure what it is, but something about this version seems a bit off when compared to the supervillain everyone has come to know and love. If anything, it actually resembles a Covenant Commander from the Halo franchise rather than an individual with godlike powers.

Of course, the MCU spent a lot of time perfecting Thanos for the last two films, especially Avengers: Endgame, so we’re glad that the final work feels more intimate and relatable as opposed to a generic menacing design.