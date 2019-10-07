Avengers: Endgame Artwork Reveals Closer Look At Captain Marvel's 2023 Suit

Save for the final battle and rescuing Tony Stark (and Nebula!) from the depths of space, Carol Danvers didn’t have an awful lot of screen time during Avengers: Endgame.

Not that you can blame Joe and Anthony Russo, really, as the fresh-faced Danvers had just been introduced two months prior in the standalone Captain Marvel movie. Besides, Endgame was all about the culmination of the Infinity Saga and its costumed crusaders – specifically Thor, Cap, and Iron Man – who helped shape the MCU from the very beginning.

Be that as it may, it’s a credit to the Russo Brothers, not to mention screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, that Captain Marvel (and indeed all MCU characters, big and small) was given a moment to shine – at the expense of Thanos’ warship, no less. It was a triumphant return for Danvers, who was still safeguarding the other corners of the universe and those planets without the Avengers to protect them.

And thanks to some newly-uncovered artwork, today brings a closer peek at Captain Marvel’s 2023 costume as it appears in Endgame.

Chances are this image emerged from a special Avengers: Endgame artbook, and is simply designed to illustrate the intricacies of Captain Marvel’s latest costume. Whether she’ll stick with this same super suit for the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel is another question entirely, but after besting Thanos, we imagine Carol Danvers will want to hang on to this armor for many more years to come.

Avengers: Endgame is already available across all the usual platforms and will soon be bundled in with The Infinity Saga which is, quite frankly, the box set to end all box sets. A $550 Marvel-themed megaton set for release in November – just in time for Christmas, then.