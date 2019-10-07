Marvel Debuts Official Artwork For The Infinity Saga Box Set

Though Avengers: Endgame tends to get all the credit, Far From Home‘s global release signaled the last hurrah for The Infinity Saga, an unprecedented 23-movie franchise of blockbuster proportions. And it will soon be available to take home in all its glory.

To drum up excitement, artist and all-around MCU stalwart Matt Ferguson has today shared the official box art for Marvel’s Infinity Saga and, frankly, it’s a sight to behold. For anyone who attended the midnight screenings of Avengers: Infinity War and its super-sized sequel, Ferguson’s signature style will no doubt look familiar. Another cool feature? The artwork below is plastered across the spine of all 23 installments so that, when they’re neatly packed away, you’ll be able to see Ferguson’s masterclass staring out at you from your shelf.

Here’s the full artwork I made for the Marvel Infinity Saga box set. The brief was for an all-encompassing piece & I was allowed to use my personal favorite iterations of each character. It was such a blast making this one! You can pre-order it here.

Priced at $550, The Infinity Saga box set encompasses everything from Iron Man to the newly-released Far From Home, which was (temporarily) Tom Holland’s final performance in the MCU… until it wasn’t. Just as the negotiations seemed dead in the water, Disney and Sony reconciled things so that Holland’s Web-Head could remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come, beginning with a third standalone movie in the summer of 2021.

Closer to home, though, and The Infinity Saga feels like an apt celebration of Hollywood’s greatest ever franchise – financially, at least – and it’s due for release on Blu-ray and DVD on November 15th. It’ll set you back $550, but boy oh boy, we can’t imagine a better Christmas present for the 2019 festive season.