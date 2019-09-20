The Infinity Saga Trailer Teases A Thrilling Journey Through The MCU

While the MCU is essentially finished for the year – Spider-Man: Far From Home was the final movie from the franchise in 2019 – there’s still much to look forward to. After all, Phase 4 kicks off in 2020 and promises to bring with it a whole slew of exciting films – and TV shows! – for fans to dig into.

But there’s still one burning question that everyone wants an answer to: When will we finally see a box set for the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Sure, the 23 MCU films released thus far are all available on Blu-ray but we’ve yet to see a complete box set that bundles them all together. Thankfully, though, that’ll soon change.

Teased over the summer, The Infinity Saga is Marvel’s answer to our prayers, with the studio set to deliver the aforementioned box set which will include every MCU movie released so far. When exactly it’ll hit store shelves, we still don’t know, but Kevin Feige and co. first revealed it at San Diego Comic-Con with a rather epic trailer and it’s now made its way online and is available above for your viewing pleasure.

The Infinity Saga, as you surely know, began in a cave with Tony Stark and spanned through multiple movies that took us on all kinds of exciting journeys, resulting in one of the most beloved and profitable film franchises of all-time. Unfortunately, the trailer above lacks a release date, but with Marvel now beginning to tease the box set a bit more, we imagine it won’t be too long before we find out when we can get our hands on it.

Until then, we can always look forward to Phase 4 kicking off on May 1st, 2020 with Black Widow, the first solo outing for ScarJo’s now-deceased hero. Following that, we’ll also see The Eternals next year, while Disney Plus will soon launch worldwide and bring with it a few MCU shows in 2020, like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Suffice it to say, there’s much to look forward to and we can only hope that the future of the franchise is as exciting and enjoyable as what we saw with The Infinity Saga.