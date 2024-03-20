All ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 Blu-Ray release dates, confirmed

With the constant rise in streaming platforms, one would think that Blu-rays and DVDs were reaching their ending days. However, it is precisely due to streaming platforms that it is best if we keep physical copies of our favorite anime near our homes — and of course, that includes Jujutsu Kaisen.

With each passing month, it feels as though all streaming platforms have been increasing their prices. And well, that’s because they’ve mostly been, in fact, amping up their monthly fees at every chance they get. Plus, we always risk losing our favorite shows when they are taken out of the platforms for no discernible reason. This means that more than ever, you should probably invest in getting Blu-rays and DVDs because a one-time payment means a lifetime chance of rewatching everyone dying in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya arc.

Well, if you’re a masochist, that is. But hey, if we’re rewatching Jujutsu Kaisen, we’ll be watching the whole thing. Now, that being said, the physical copies of the anime’s second season have already been slowly released in Japan, and they will continue to do so until both seasons and sequels are out. That said, let’s go over the Japanese and the English releases of the Blu-Rays of Jujutsu Kaisen.

When is the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Blu-Ray coming out?

At this point, the English release of the DVDs hasn’t yet been announced; however, Volumes 1 to 5 have already hit the shelves in Japan, alongside the remaining volumes’ release schedule. So, while we may not yet have an exact release date for the subbed and dubbed physical copies, we can still give you a heads-up for the Japanese releases, in case you want to get yourself the original Japanese version.

Volume Japanese Release Date English Release Date 1 October 18, 2023 TBA 2 November 22, 2023 TBA 3 December 20, 2023 TBA 4 January 24, 2024 TBA 5 February 21, 2024 TBA 6 March 20, 2024 TBA 7 April 17, 2024 TBA 8 May 22, 2024 TBA

While eight volumes may seem excessive, each DVD will contain a part of the story from the second season. Volumes one and two will cover Gojo’s Past Arc, showing our favorite sensei’s high school days with his bestie, Geto Suguru. This will be followed by volumes 3-8, which will cover the Shibuya Incident Arc, understandably comprising the majority of the content on the second season DVDs.

We will continue to update you with any changes in the release dates. We’re sure you are eager to get your hands on the physical copies as soon as they’re out — just as we are.