After ending its theatrical run, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in Japan, and collectors can score themselves an impressive collectors bundle including a spectacular piece of art from the film.

Shared to the anime’s social media accounts and on the movie’s website, the new Blu-ray and DVD collections for the film were revealed showcasing a massive battle sequence between Geto and the students of Tokyo’s Jujutsu High, Yuta, Panda, Maki, Toge, and of course their teacher, Gojo.

In the art, Geto can be seen unleashing his legion of cursed spirits while on the opposite side Yuta showcases the power of Rika in her full form.

With more than 1000 shares on the original post, fans have shared their love for the new art with many voicing their desire to get their hands on the physical copies of the film when they are made available.

The physical release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will take place in Japan in September, but right now it isn’t clear when fans in the West will have their chance to add the film to their collections. During its theatrical run the movie crushed records for anime movies.

Set to close out its box office run on May 29, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has earnt around $120 million during its five-month stint. The movie premiered in Japan on Dec. 24, arriving in the United States in March. During its run in the States, the film has garnered more than $30 million ranking in the top 5 grossing anime films internationally of all time.

The standard and deluxe Blu-ray and DVD releases of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be available in Japan on Sep. 21. As of writing, pre-orders don’t appear to be live.