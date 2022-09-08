The ‘Better Call Saul’ Blu-Ray collection’s price is pure chicanery

If you’re a Better Call Saul fan, you’ll have to put up with what some can only describe as pure chicanery in order to secure your copy of the beloved TV show’s complete Blu-ray box set.

You might need to have a lawyer on speed dial once you see the astronomical cost of the high-definition physical media release for Better Call Saul – The Complete Series, as the Blu-ray collection will set you back $215.99, according to its listing on Amazon and signal boosted by Wario64 on Twitter.

Better Call Saul – The Complete Series (Blu-ray) up for preorder on Amazon ($215.99) https://t.co/4rPEF4uJN6 #ad pic.twitter.com/1kVYGuNlVY — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 8, 2022

The series only recently wrapped up and so the Blu-ray set won’t be available for a few months, on December 6.

Despite the show being much beloved, people were unsurprisingly taken aback at the high cost of the Blu-ray collection.

“Thats too much lol,” one fan wrote.

Thats too much lol — ⚡️Bolty McBoltson⚡️🇷🇺 (@Mikeroyce34) September 8, 2022

“Holy s***t,” was the only reaction another Twitter user could muster.

Holy shit that’s a lot — Prince Charmingder (@P_Charmingder) September 8, 2022

Another fan called the price “a whole consultation.”

$215!? a whole consultation — Johnny (@TrippyJV) September 8, 2022

“Better Wait Sale,” was another user’s free bit of legal advice.

Better Wait Sale — Bill Trinen (@TrinenBill) September 8, 2022

Throw in all of Breaking Bad and El Camino and you have a deal.

For that price I want all breaking bad, el Camino and better call Saul — alan (@dinosarereal05) September 8, 2022

However, not everyone thought the price was very astronomical, considering the show has been hailed as one of the greatest narrative dramas TV has ever seen.

Greatest show of all time baybee pic.twitter.com/g3LktNuDXb — Usama Mehmood (@Lunarthexiled13) September 8, 2022

“Worth every penny,” one fan wrote.

Worth every penny — Alice (@blooooooo0p) September 8, 2022

Another user could only sum up their feelings by sharing a GIF of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman exchanging a high five.

Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk as the titular Saul Goodman, just wrapped up its final episode last month. The series can be streamed on AMC Plus and some previous seasons are also available on Netflix.