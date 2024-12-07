‘I’m apprehensive, by like a lot’: Wild ‘Avatar’ rumors have leaked, sending fans into freak-out mode

Maybe the Korra haters had a point, because if these alleged leaks of the new Avatar the Last Airbender show are real, our girl really made a mess of the world after The Legend of Korra ended.

Avatar Studios, the production company founded by the original show’s co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, has three official projects on the books: the upcoming Aang: The Last Airbender film, and two additional untitled animated films. A rumored leak now purports that the studio is also working on a new animated show that takes place after the events of The Legend of Korra.

Knight Edge Media reports that the new series is well into production, as two episodes are “in the storyboard/animatics stage with voiceovers.” According to the report, the next avatar following Korra is a 9-year-old earth-bending girl named Pavi. She is an amputee who is missing her left leg and is introduced alongside an animal companion, a Cat-Monkey named Geet. Reportedly, she also has an identical twin, an idea Avatar fans have been playing with for years. The Avatar franchise lightly explored the topic of twins with the book, Avatar the Last Airbender: The Reckoning of Roku, in which Roku was revealed to have had a twin. His twin died before Roku had been named the Avatar, but struggled with his identity and imposter syndrome next to his brother. It’ll be interesting to see how Avatar Studios tackles this in the new series.

There’s no word yet on whether both twins contain a part of Raava, thus making them both “The Avatar,” but we do know that the twin who is not introduced as the Avatar was taken in by the White Lotus while the other twin was raised on the streets with her animal companion. The non-Avatar twin was seen as the more “powerful” of the two and experienced a luxurious upbringing, but we’re not sure when or why they were separated.

The report also shares the state of the world in the show, and it’s wild. The Four Nations as we know them don’t even exist anymore. Supposedly, Korra is faced with a cataclysmic world-ending event, and she literally reshapes the world in order to prevent that from happening. The Four Nations are split into seven new landmasses known as Havens, which the remaining survivors call their home. If Korra was capable of reshaping the world, wouldn’t this make her the strongest Avatar of all time? Hopefully, she’s portrayed as a hero for stopping the worst of an unknown catastrophe and not a villain for splitting the nations.

The allegedly leaked images have all been removed from the internet, but the show’s aesthetic has been described as dystopian and somewhat futuristic. While a dystopian Avatar series is right up my alley, reactions have been mixed. “My biggest gripe is just that the protagonist is so young,” wrote one Reddit user. “I’m apprehensive, by like a lot. I really don’t want more things to make people hate Korra,” another wrote. Korra’s role in the leaks is a subject of contention for fans, and not just because she might receive hate for her part in undoing the Four Nations. “I want Korra and Asami to get their happy ending, instead of ending up in post-apocalypse,” one fan commented, and it’s a sentiment others share. Can’t Korra catch a break?

This isn’t the first time information about an Avatar series leaked. Episodes of The Legend of Korra famously leaked online before season 3 began and fake leaks spread online during the series’ heyday. Whether these leaks are real or fake, it’s clear Avatar fans are starved for some good content. After M. Night Shyamalan’s disaster of a live-action film and wo series deemed lukewarm by many, can you blame us? We’re beyond ready for a good entry to the franchise, but it remains unclear if this rumored series is it.

