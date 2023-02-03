Blu-Ray leak seemingly confirms ‘M3GAN’ will get an unrated cut

The biggest horror success so far in 2023, M3GAN, looks set to get its much-anticipated unrated cut in its home video release.

Surprisingly violent for a PG-13 release, M3GAN has had an absolute ball of a time at the box office. Comedic and incisive with its satire, it’s a further win for Akela Cooper in her burgeoning career. Already confirmed to have a sequel on its way, it now looks to continue the momentum with an unrated cut.

The elusive R-rated cut has been a topic of discussion since its PG-13 rating was confirmed, with there some complaints before release over the need to cut down on the gruesomeness. The final product still ended up being fairly violent, including a lovely earlobe rip.

According to an apparent leak on a Blu-Ray collectors forum, the home video release is coming with significantly more scenes like the earlobe tear. User Pieter_V reports the Blu-Ray release will include both versions on the one disc, so there won’t be two different versions going to market. These claims are backed up by the official Blu-Ray website, which details “1 movie, 2 cuts”.

James Wan has had an enjoyable few years in horror, directing the cult favorite Malignant before turning his hand again to pitching stories and ideas like with M3GAN. Director Gerald Johnstone was inspired by Drag Me to Hell to make a strong PG-13 horror, and he seems to have succeeded in his mission.

The reshoots required for the PG-13 rating will probably become very apparent when the unrated cut releases, although there’s also the chance the bloody cut won’t actually be any better than the original. M3GAN is currently in cinemas, while its home video release does not have a confirmed release.