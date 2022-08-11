‘Reservoir Dogs’ is finally getting a 4K release

The film that jumpstarted Quentin Tarantino’s career is finally jumping to 4K.

Reservoir Dogs, Tarantino’s 1992 feature directorial debut, will be released on 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray on Nov. 15, 2022. Lionsgate is gifting this version to 4K TV-owning Tarantino fans to coincide with Reservoir Dogs‘ 30th anniversary.

Thirty years ago, this low-budget, minimal-setting thriller helmed by a former video store clerk premiered at Sundance and mainstreamed not just Tarantino, but independent films, leading to an indie revolution.

We hope that Reservoir Dogs will spur a second revolution: Tarantino films released in 4K. As of now, only Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Inglourious Basterds are available in that quality. Reservoir Dogs will make its 4K debut on Nov. 15, of course, but Tarantino fans with 4K viewing capabilities will still have to contend with lower quality versions of Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill: Volume 1, Kill Bill: Volume 2, Death Proof, Django Unchained, and The Hateful Eight.

However, 4K versions of Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill: Volume 1 are listed on Blu-ray.com, but neither have a release date.

“Hopefully Kill Bill is next,” Redditor kingkib wrote in response to the announcement of Reservoir Dogs in 4K. “I’m gonna wait in hopes in a few years there will be an early Tarantino 4k collection,” maniac86 proclaimed. Still, fans are ecstatic to have one more Tarantino flick in 4K.

The Reservoir Dogs 4K version is currently unavailable for pre-order on most websites, but check back for updates. HD MOVIE SOURCE has it listed for $46.99.