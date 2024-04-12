‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ release window, cast, and more

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, Nickelodeon fans lived in harmony as they all agreed that Avatar: The Last Airbender was flawless. But everything changed when the Fire Nation M. Night Shyamalan attacked.

Since the release of 2010’s movie, nothing’s ever really been the same as each new entry in the franchise has hit by contention and controversy — some fans still don’t appreciate sequel series The Legend of Korra and Netflix’s reimagining has split people right down the middle. But maybe, when we needed him the most, the Avatar — the master of all four elements — has returned.

Yes, Aang: The Last Airbender is on its way. Still, although its airbending and hype-raising skills are great, we have a lot to learn before it’s ready to save anything. But let’s believe that Aang can save the franchise.

What is the plot of Aang: The Last Airbender?

Although its existence was revealed back in June 2022, it wasn’t until April 11, 2024 that Paramount’s first ATLA animated movie received a proper announcement. The current working title of the project probably told you this already, but it will return the franchise to its factory settings somewhat by continuing the story of everyone’s favorite Avatar Aang.

Yes, get ready to find out exactly what happened to the Airbender following the conclusion of ATLA‘s third and final season, as the film will focus on an adult Aang. This means that it should fit neatly in between the original series and Korra in continuity and do a lot to bridge the gap between the two. Whether it will retcon the comics out of canon, though, is something we’ll have to find out.

Who’s in the cast of Aang: The Last Airbender?

Get ready to meet a new Aang. While Zach Tyler Eisen voiced the hero in ATLA and D.B. Sweeney took over as the old Aang seen in Korra, Aang: The Last Airbender will see a fresh actor assuming the role. And for the first time in animation, Aang will be voiced by someone of Asian descent.

Specifically, K-pop star Eric Nam is playing Aang, in what is his first ever acting role — heck of a way to start, Eric! We have yet to find out the identity of the film’s villain, but we can say that Dave Bautista will be bringing his signature gravelly tones to the mysterious role.

ATLA creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are back to exec produce, with series veteran Lauren Montgomery directing, alongside co-director William Mata.

Will Aang: The Last Airbender have any sequels?

Although so much about the Aang movie is still unknown, we can say that the intention is for Paramount to make a full ATLA animated film trilogy.

Aang will be the first release to come from Avatar Studios, which DiMartino and Konietzko founded after they split from Netflix over creative differences with the live-action series. So if you enjoyed that show but missed the real authentic feel, tone, and spirit of the original ATLA animation, then don’t worry because a full movie trilogy is coming your way.

Luckily, we don’t have to wait a hundred years for Aang to thaw out of the ice this time around. The Last Airbender will be back — hopefully with Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zuko in tow, or we will sue — on the back of Appa sooner than you think. Paramount has scheduled Aang: The Last Airbender in for a release date of Oct. 10, 2025.

