‘The Legend of Korra’: How old is Korra in season 4?

Creating a follow-up to Avatar: The Last Airbender was not always going to be an easy endeavor. But the creators of the series outdid themselves with The Legend of Korra.

The sequel series to Aang’s (Zach Tyler Eisen) story depicts the next Avatar in the cycle. And despite being the reincarnation of her predecessor, Korra (Janet Varney) could not be more different. Unlike Aang, who is loyal to his Monk upbringing, Korra does not title herself a pacifist. Born into the Water Tribe, Korra’s status as the Avatar was obvious from the beginning when she started bending multiple elements at a young age.

Korra doesn’t differ from Aang just personality-wise. Her story is much different than Aang’s coming-of-age tale. Responsibility is thrust upon Aang probably at too young of an age. Before even hitting puberty, Aang has to depose a dictator, bring balance to the world, and master the rest of the elements. Korra is well into her teens by the time her story begins and already a powerful bender.

What is Korra’s age in season 4?

When The Legend of Korra was first conceived, it was initially supposed to be a miniseries. The idea was to show Aang’s successor, a teenager from the Water Tribe. But after the first batch of episodes aired, Korra became a success. The show was different enough from the original because of the new conflicts brought on by the age difference between the two characters.

In the first season, Korra is 17 years old and set in her ways. She has mastered most of her bending, save for air, which is the polar opposite of water. Besides having to defeat Amon, Korra’s world is mostly stable. Aang and his crew brought together the four nations for an era of peace. They created a new city that gave way to technological innovations. Because Korra is so headstrong, she naturally doesn’t fit into a world set on the course of healing.

Unlike Avatar: The Last Airbender, Korra takes place over a longer period. Though the first three seasons take place close together, there is a large time jump in the last season. After Korra experiences significant physical and emotional trauma at the hands of Zaheer (Henry Rollins), she takes time away from Republic City to heal. There are three years between seasons 3 and 4, making Korra in her early 20’s at the beginning of the final season.

This time in The Legend of Korra is when the titular character learns the most. She has to figuratively and literally rid herself of the poison of her past and embark on a new chapter in her life. Korra experiences the most maturity this season and finally turns into the Avatar she was destined to be.

