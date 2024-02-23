The blind bandit only appears in season 2 of the animated original, but does she pop up earlier in the Netflix adaptation?

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Of all the differences between the original Avatar: The Last Airbender and the new Netflix live-action version, the condensed and shifted timelines are among the most obvious. This means that a number of characters who only appeared later on in the animated version have turned up in the new Netflix series, most notably Azula and Ozai.

One major character that many fans will be eager to find out about is Toph, Aang’s unapologetically bristly earthbending master. A young girl from a rich family who was born blind, she is one of the most beloved characters thanks to the incongruence between her meek appearance and supreme power, and as a result many fans are keen to see how she is portrayed in this version.

So, will Toph be in Netflix’s live action Avatar: The Last Airbender? Read on to find out.

Will Toph be in Netflix’s live action Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Despite all the timeline changes, Toph does not appear in season 1 of the live action Avatar: The Last Airbender.

However, there’s no doubt that we’ll be seeing her in season 2. While some fans may be a little disappointed we have to wait for her appearance, in terms of the show’s plotting this does make the most sense. Yes, many plotlines were brought forward or condensed into others for the live-action version, but season 1 still ended with the battle at the North Pole, so it simply wouldn’t have made sense for Toph to appear prior to that.

We have also seen the Fire Nation taking Omashu, and didn’t get the famous swamp episode, both of which are key factors as to how Aang ended up with Toph as his earthbending master. And, as she’s such an integral and beloved character, we doubt the showrunners are going to axe her.

Who will play Toph in Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender?

Toph’s role is yet to be cast, so we don’t know who will be playing her in the live action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Given that Netflix has been casting people of certain ethnicities to match the cartoon, we can guess that the actress will be a child of Asian origin. Also, considering that one thing Netflix is good at is giving disabled parts to disabled actors, it’s likely the actor will have some kind of real vision impairment.

There isn’t a really established performer that fulfils both those criteria. Some fans have put forward actress Emma Ho, as she is around the right age and has previously worked on Netflix productions. However, she isn’t vision impaired. Others have suggested Nell Sutton, a vision impaired actress who was phenomenal in All the Light We Cannot See. However, Sutton is white and also a little too young to play Toph.

Fans eager to find out who will play Toph will just have to wait, it seems.