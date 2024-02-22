Will Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ get a season 2?

When will we see the last of Avatar: The Last Airbender? At this rate, the franchise could survive as long as the 112-year-old Aang, given that the original Nickelodeon animation has proven to be one of those iconic stories that just gets told and retold again and again. So far, it’s spawned sequel series The Legend of Korra, the 2010 movie (oh, sorry to remind you that exists), and most recently, Netflix’s live-action adaptation. Fans have been looking forward to this one for years, so it’s probably fair to say it’s one of the biggest Netflix original shows ever.

In contrast to the M. Night Shyamalan film, which appeared to be made by people with only a cursory understanding of the show, the Netflix version is characterized by its extreme faithfulness to its source material. As EP/director Michael Goi has put it, “we didn’t make something that sort of alluded to it but only took the title… We made Avatar: The Last Airbender!” In other words, those making the series fully intended season 1 to be a launchpad for an expansive live-action translation of the animated universe. But is it going to get the chance?

Is Netflix making Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2?

To date, Netflix has yet to announce a decision about whether Avatar: The Last Airbender has been renewed for a second season. This is hardly a surprise as the streamer is extremely careful about which of its original programming it dishes out renewals to, as the many fantasy shows from this decade that were cut down after just one season can attest to. It will all depend on whether the show crosses whatever viewing figure threshold Netflix has decided makes it worth continuing.

As for when we can expect a potential renewal, it varies from show to show, but sometimes if something has been sensationally popular word on season 2 will arrive pretty much immediately. Fellow anime adaptation One Piece, for example, was announced to be getting new episodes just 15 days after its first season released. So, if we’re very, very lucky, then we may receive news on a potential Avatar season 2 in early March.

The showmakers are certainly raring to go with more storylines. Although season 1 already weaves in elements from the animation’s second run, there’s still plenty else to be added into the mix — and EP Jabbar Raisani has already singled out one character they are desperate to introduce. “Toph would be my number one,” they teased. “I can’t wait to find who that person is that’s going to embody that character, because she’s so awesome.”