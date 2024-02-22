What is ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ star Sebastian Amoruso’s age?

Going into Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender, all the focus was on the castings for the main characters from the original Nickelodeon animation. Like Gordon Cormier as the eponymous Avatar, Aang, or Mohawk actress Kiawentiio as Katara or Ian Ousley as Sokka. With the much-anticipated adaptation hitting streaming, though, the focus has shifted to the story’s many supporting characters who are making a surprising impact on audiences.

Recommended Videos

This might be because many of them are played by familiar faces, such as Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) as Fire Lord Ozai or Arden Cho (Teen Wolf) as June. On the other hand, there’s one character played by a relative newcomer that fans are immediately fascinated by, and you can probably guess why. The character is Jet, the world of Avatar‘s very own rebellious bad boy you can’t help but love, and the actor is Sebastian Amoruso. Now the people have to know: how old is Amoruso?

How old is Avatar: The Last Airbender actor Sebastian Amoruso?

Photo via Netflix

OK, let’s speak plainly: the internet is in love with Jet from The Last Airbender. Although he has his fans in the animation, folks tend to go gooey for the likes of Prince Zuko or other male characters instead. Thanks to Amoruso’s casting, however, Jet is now threatening to steal the crown from the Fire Lord as the hottest character on Netflix’s Avatar. Here’s the thing, though. Within the story, Jet is just 16 years old, so now Amoruso’s new legion of adorers is desperate to know the actor’s real age. Here’s the answer.

Sebastian Amoruso was born on Jan. 19, 2000, making him 24 years old at the time of writing. It’s extremely common for teenage characters in movies and TV series to be played by actors in their early-to-mid 20s and The Last Airbender has no qualms about continuing this tradition. Ousley, for instance, is 20 years old but Sokka is likewise 16. On the other hand, Kiawentiio, whose character Katara has a whole thing with Jet, is only 17, just three years older than her on-screen alter ego.

Amoruso, who has an Italian father and a Chinese mother, studied at the Berklee College of Music. You may have previously seen him in Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer TV reboot. No doubt after his instant popularity as Jet, we’ll be seeing him in many other projects in the future.