Is the ‘Six of Crows’ spinoff confirmed? ‘Shadow and Bone’ continuation, explained

It was hardly unexpected, but it broke hearts all the same when Netflix finally brought the guillotine down on Shadow and Bone after just two seasons.

Given that season 1 was such an enormous hit for the streamer, fans were sure that a screen adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse universe would go on to become just as long-running as the book series. Sadly, that was destined not to be the case — Netflix cited strikes-related reasons for its cancellation – but Shadow and Bone has sadly been a dead show walking ever since season 2 emerged to disappointing viewership in spring 2023.

And yet, while Alina Starkov’s story in Shadow and Bone has been axed, what about its much-touted Six of Crows spinoff? Ketterdam’s finest thieves proved to be just as beloved on TV as they were on the page, so there was an insane level of excitement when EP Eric Heisserer confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in March 2023 that a Crows show was in the works. But where do things stand now that its parent series has been swallowed up by the Shadow Fold?

Shadow and Bone creator has revealed the status of the Six of Crows spinoff

Sadly, creator Leigh Bardugo has confirmed on Instagram that, on top of cancelling Shadow and Bone, Netflix has likewise decided to pass on a Six of Crows spinoff.

Again, this is crushing, if not entirely unexpected news, but if you think the Shadow and Bone fandom is taking this blow lying down then you have got another thing coming. The #SixOfCrowsSpinoff campaign is taking off on social media, along with the #SaveShadowAndBone hashtag, as fans unite to do all they can to resuscitate the franchise.

In what is proving to be the most passionate ploy to rescue a cancelled Netflix series since Warrior Nun (which was successful, I might add), honorary Grisha everywhere have come together in impressive ways. A Change.org petition calling for Netflix to reverse its decision has reached over 150,000 signatures at the time of writing. Meanwhile, a Kickstarter fundraiser to erect a #SaveShadowAndBone billboard in Los Angeles has swiftly passed its initial goal of $5000.

Who knows whether these efforts will have the desired effect, but seeing as fellow Netflix victims Warrior Nun and Daredevil got the billboard treatment and were later resurrected on other streamers, the odds are somewhat encouraging that the Grishaverse could continue, whether that be in the form of Shadow and Bone season 3 or a Six of Crows spinoff. After all, anyone familiar with Kaz Brekker knows not to bet against the Bastard of the Barrel and his team.