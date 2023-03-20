Do Kaz and Inej get together in ‘Shadow and Bone?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for season two of Shadow and Bone and the Grishavere novels.

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone has been highly praised as one of the most beloved fantasy shows in recent memory. Despite the adaptation’s many deviations from Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, with season two’s arrival, Shadow and Bone quickly climbed the ladder to become the most-watched TV show in several countries. Considering the series’ already well-established fan base, this should not come as a surprise.

The new season saw everybody’s favorite criminals, the Crows, working to take down Pekka Rollins and later, in search of the Neshyenyer blade. Between good, old-fashioned revenge and saving the nation of Ravka, though, there’s always time for romance, despite what Kaz Brekker might have to say on the matter. In fact, Kaz and Inej‘s relationship got its fair share of development, but ultimately, fans were left wanting more.

Over the course of season two, the audience was privy to Kaz’s struggle in opening up to the Crows about his past, and the impact his childhood had on his mental health. Unfortunately, his severe PTSD and inability to stand anyone’s touch also prevent him from pursuing a romantic relationship with Inej, although he desperately wants to. This leads to a disappointing scene in the season two finale, in which Kaz finally admits to his feelings, only to be turned down by Inej, who needs more from him.

Now free, Inej sets off on a new adventure without the rest of the Crows, in the company of Mal, Tamar, and Tolya. Toward the end of the episode, attentive viewers couldn’t help but notice the hint toward a possible new romantic interest for the Wraith, leaving the audience to question what this means for Kaz and Inej’s future.

Do Kaz and Inej ever become a couple?

Fans who wish to see Kaz and Inej together will be disappointed to know that they do not end up together in the Grishaverse books. Despite clearly having feelings for each other, the two never even kiss, and ultimately, their personal baggage keeps them apart.

Of course, there’s no telling if this will prove true in the Netflix adaptation as well, especially considering the show is not afraid of changing the source material. Inej leaving the Crows to find her brother is something that happens much later in the books, and there’s no doubt that if a third season of Shadow and Bone gets green-lit, the Wraith will likely make her way back to her team. That could be the start of a new fate for Kaz and Inej, so fans should keep their fingers crossed.

Seasons one and two of Shadow and Bone are available for streaming on Netflix.