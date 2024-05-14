Is Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth’ based on a comic book?

Set in a post-apocalyptic world devastated by a dangerous flu and filled with human-animal hybrid kids, Sweet Tooth is one of the best and most intriguing Netflix series. But is the TV show entirely original or a comic book adaptation?

Starring Christian Convery as Gus, a half-deer kid, Netflix’s Sweet Tooth shows how humanity fell apart after a deadly virus killed more than 98 percent of the global population. The series follows Gus as he leaves the woods where he once hid, discovering the horror of a crumbling society that despises hybrids. Along the way, Gus will also form unbreakable bonds with other children and friendly humans, fighting against the odds to survive and build a better future for hybrids.

While Sweet Tooth is one of the most imaginative original productions by Netflix, the creative team behind the show didn’t conjure the story out of thin air. In fact, Sweet Tooth was a successful comic book series before getting a TV adaptation on the streamer.

Is Sweet Tooth Marvel or DC?

Sweet Tooth is based on a comic book series published by DC Comics under its Vertigo imprint. The Vertigo seal is used for more mature and unconventional storytelling compared to the mainstream DC Universe. Plus, most comics published by this imprint do not share the same continuity as DC’s prominent superheroes. That means that even if Sweet Tooth is published by DC, the story has nothing to do with characters such as Batman and Superman.

Sweet Tooth was created, written, and illustrated by Canadian cartoonist Jeff Lemire. The comics debuted in 2009 and quickly garnered a dedicated following for their dark, poignant narrative and distinctive art style.

Is Netflix’s Sweet Tooth a faithful comic book adaptation?

While the core premise of Sweet Tooth remains intact in the transition from page to screen, the Netflix adaptation introduces several significant changes that make it distinct from its comic book origins. For starters, the original comics are known for their grittier tone and darker themes, which include more explicit violence and a bleaker outlook on the post-apocalyptic world. In contrast, the TV series adopts a more hopeful and whimsical tone, perhaps to appeal to a broader audience, including younger viewers.

One of the most notable differences in the story is Nonso Anozie’s portrayal of Tommy Jepperd. In the comics, Jepperd is a more morally ambiguous character with a darker past, whereas the show presents him as a more sympathetic figure with a heart of gold.

Additionally, the series expands on certain characters to develop a richer narrative suitable for television. For example, Dr. Singh’s backstory is more developed in the show, giving viewers a deeper understanding of his motivations.

Even if Netflix takes many liberties with the original story, Sweet Tooth remains one of the streamer’s most successful TV productions. None of the changes the series introduces goes against the essence of the comic books, which is why Netflix’s take on Sweet Tooth is equally beloved by newcomers and fans of the comic books.

