Netflix might’ve just created the next ‘Warrior Nun’ as petition to save the latest victim of its fantasy bloodlust instantly attracts thousands of signatures

We all know the story of the fabled Netflix fantasy show Warrior Nun. It was axed after two seasons on the streamer but fan response was so great that it’s coming back as not one, but three (!) feature films. Now the same thing could be happening for fellow Netflix darling Shadow and Bone. “Could” being the operative word here.

The show, which is based on a series of novels, follows the adventures of an orphan and cartographer named Alina Starkov, who uses her gifts to try and save a world besieged by war.

That doesn’t mean it’s hopeless for those who want to reenter the visual world of the Grishaverse, as there’s a heart petition making the rounds that as of this writing almost has 10k signatures.

The petition says that Netflix “prematurely cancelled any prospects of season 3 and the Six of Crows spin-off.”

“The Crows and Alina deserve to have their stories finished, not left on a ridiculous cliff-hanger and left in the dust.”

The purpose of the petition is to get other streaming services interested, like “Amazon, Hulu, HBO, or any other streaming services so we can receive the third season like we deserve.”

The petition then references the unicorn that is Warrior Nun, and said “PLEASE SIGN so we get the season 3 and spin-off we deserve!”

People seem to be on board, for what it’s worth. Petition signer Lauren Kohlhagen said they were “so sick of Netflix cancelling every show that they know people like. … I really think they need to reassess their priorities.”

Author Leigh Bardugo shared her thoughts on X following the news of the cancellation.

“The news hit me hard,” Bardugo wrote. “I’m heartbroken and deeply disappointed, but I’m also trying to hold onto my very real gratitude. Most authors never get to see their work adapted. Many who do end up regretting the experience. I’m one of the lucky few who can look at an adaptation with pride and tremendous joy.”

Bardugo went on to say that being “book people” means that they “never have to stop imagining that magic can be real.”

“Now, I’m going to go have a cry, and maybe a drink, and then see where the story takes us next.”

Admittedly, the petition has a ways to go. The Warrior Nun petition hit 124,576 signatures, but it also took over social media in its own way, with more than 1 million #SaveWarriorNun tweets. Still, this is Hollywood we’re talking about, so never say never.