Amidst an endless sea of cancellations, ‘Warrior Nun’ becomes only the 3rd series in history to achieve a remarkably rare feat

Netflix generally tends to take the majority of the flak when it cancels a higher number of shows than any other streaming service, but the sheer volume of episodic originals being axed is an issue across every major platform, something Warrior Nun‘s Halo Bearers know better than most.

In the vast majority of cases, when a series gets the boot from its on-demand home, that’s the end of the matter. Campaigns are launched, petitions are signed, and troops are mobilized, but it hardly ever yields any tangible rewards. Bucking the trend in spectacular fashion, though, the smash hit comic book adaptation is returning for not just one, but three brand new feature-length adventures.

via Netflix

While Netflix has no issues reviving a project that was canned elsewhere – which worked wonders for Manifest and Lucifer in particular after they were reinvented as in-house sensations – the shoe doesn’t exactly find itself on the other foot with any sort of regularity. In fact, Warrior Nun is just the third live-action original axed by the streamer to be revived elsewhere.

After being ditched three seasons in, popular sitcom One Day at a Time was saved by Pop TV for a fourth and final run, while Neil Patrick Harris’ rom-com Uncoupled was picked up by Showtime for a sophomore stretch after Netflix decided that eight chapters was more than enough. Warrior Nun makes it three, but that’s literally it.

Mystery Science Theater 3000, Slasher, and QB1: Beyond The Lights all originated elsewhere before being acquired and resurrected by Netflix prior to being canceled again so they technically don’t count, but it just goes to show how rare a feat Warrior Nun managed to accomplish against all the odds.