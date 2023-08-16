The ‘Warrior Nun’ Cinematic Universe has only existed for a matter of hours, but it’s already gunning for the crown slipping off Marvel’s head

After an excruciating wait to find out specifics, the Halo Bearers ended up getting more than they could have possibly imagined when the specifics of Warrior Nun‘s return were confirmed.

Ever since it was first announced the former Netflix original’s campaign had succeeded in its goal of ensuring the hit comic book adaptation wouldn’t be left to wither and die on the vine, rumors abounded that it could rise from the ashes as either a feature-length conclusion or a shortened final season to bring the story to a close.

Photo via Netflix

Instead, an entire movie trilogy was announced to the sheer joy and delight of many, with executive producer Dean English teasing that the series “could expand to films and TV series following characters that we already know.” Just like that, the Warrior Nun Cinematic Universe was born, and you can imagine how the fandom responded.

cant wait for chris evans to make his debut as ava’s new love interest in the warrior nun cinematic universe 😍 — ava silva’s funeral director (@suprcorps) August 16, 2023

WARRIOR NUN CINEMATIC UNIVERSE STARTING WITH A TRILOGY WITH THE MAIN CAST RETURNING LIKE ARE YOU SERIOUS!?!?!? THIS IS GOING INTO THE HISTORY BOOKS — lilith's wings (@killing_flash) August 16, 2023

ok its starting to sink in now. FROM BEING A CANCELLED "UNSUCCESSFUL" SHOW TO GETTING ITS OWN CINEMATIC UNIVERSE LMAO WINNING #WarriorNun — ran doom (@4randooms) August 16, 2023

With Marvel’s crown slipping after a string of disappointments and James Gunn facing an uphill battle to get audiences invested in the DCU again, there’s definitely a gap in the market for a shared mythology people are actually going to like and enjoy.

Will that be Warrior Nun? Perhaps, but details remain so scarce that it’s best not to let expectations rise too high until the specifics are hammered out, although that’s doomed to fail given the outpouring of joy on the part of Halo Bearers the world over who can’t contain their glee at the show coming back with an total, complete, and absolute vengeance.