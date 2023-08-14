The future of the Netflix series that survived cancellation to fight another day will be revealed in just over 24 hours

While Netflix does have a reputation for reviving shows that have been canceled elsewhere and transforming them into bigger hits than ever before, very rarely does the shoe end up on the other foot. Thankfully, though, Warrior Nun was able to become one of the few exceptions to the rule.

Ever since the series – the second season of which ranks as the top-rated run of live-action episodic content in Netflix history on Rotten Tomatoes – was given the boot, the Halo Bearers refused to give up, launching an incredible worldwide campaign that saw petitions, billboards, meet-ups, and marches take place in multiple continents.

via Netflix

Those prayers were finally answered at the end of June when showrunner Simon Barry confirmed that Warrior Nun would live again, although he frustratingly failed to specify how. Rumors abounded that it could be either a shortened final season of a full-length movie to bring the story to a close, with the consensus being that it wouldn’t air on Netflix.

All we’ve had to go on since then is the mysterious Warrior Nun Saved website, which arrived with nothing more than a countdown. However, the hours have been trickling away ever since, and we’re finally into the final stretch. At the time of writing, there’s less than one day and 10 hours to go until the plans for the show’s salvation are announced, and it’s going to be an excruciating one.

The next 24 hours and change are going to feel like an eternity for the Halo Bearers, but at least it’s comforting to know there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.