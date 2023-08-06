As the MCU’s shortest, worst, and most expensive series, ‘Secret Invasion’ wasted $950,000 a minute on a dumpster fire

There’s no harm in any high-profile TV series wearing multiple hats, unless of course we’re talking about Secret Invasion and the string of unwanted accolades it continues ringing up as the fallout from that ghastly finale continues.

It makes absolutely no sense that the widely-panned six-episode blockbuster would run up a tab of $212 million, which makes it more expensive than almost 70 percent of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 32 feature films to date. Not only that, but it’s also $80 million costlier than Loki’s upcoming second season, and that show literally deals with the fabric of time and space being torn apart half a dozen times over.

Image via Marvel Studios

A 55 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating is the worst for any of the MCU’s Disney Plus exclusives, a 52 percent user rating is above only She-Hulk: Attorney at Law for obvious reasons, and the finale’s seven percent ensures that Son of the Mask is the only comic book adaptation in history that’s ever fared worse.

What makes it even more galling is that the numbers have been crunched to determine Secret Invasion as the franchise’s briefest small screen saga, too. Not including credits or recaps, the entire thing is comprised of just three hours, 43 minutes, and 30 seconds of footage, 10 minutes and change less than She-Hulk.

If you want to break it down even further, the single biggest misfire in the history of the industry’s most bankable franchise cost a rough average of around $950,000 for every minute it occupied onscreen, which is as ridiculous as it is insane.