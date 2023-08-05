The biggest mystery ‘Secret Invasion’ still needs to answer is how it cost $80 million more than ‘Loki’ season 2

One day, we’ll all look back at Secret Invasion and wonder how on earth it went so spectacularly wrong in so many different ways, but Marvel would much rather everybody forgot about its worst-reviewed series yet in favor of looking towards the future and the upcoming premiere of Loki‘s second season.

The first – and so far only – Disney Plus exclusive to be renewed, Tom Hiddleston is back for the next stage in his multiversal crisis of confidence, and it may not be a coincidence that the first teaser poster and latest full-length trailer were dropped so swiftly after Secret Invasion‘s finale left a bad taste in the mouth of so many.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

Samuel L. Jackson’s maiden stint as a leading man in the cinematic universe couldn’t have gone much worse, with the final episode the second worst-reviewed comic book adaptation there’s ever been on Rotten Tomatoes. And yet, one massive mystery remains unanswered, that we’d really love an answer to; how the hell did it cost $80 million more to make Secret Invasion than season 2 of Loki?

The former was tagged as having set Marvel Studios back a monstrous $212 million, which is insane for six episodes of TV that didn’t require anywhere near as many effects and explosive action as many of its contemporaries. Somehow, though, Forbes has revealed the God of Mischief’s next adventure as having cost $141 million, even though it’s a time-skipping caper spanning multiple timelines and countless realities.

It doesn’t make any sense, but there’s nonetheless a high chance those $80 million savings will be well spent, because there’s no chance Loki‘s comeback doesn’t do anything other than blow Secret Invasion out of the water.