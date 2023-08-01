‘If I were lucky enough to receive the call’: Instead of a season 2, Kevin Feige is better off deleting the ‘Secret Invasion’ director’s number

If you’d directed not just the worst-rated TV series in the history of cinema’s biggest franchise, but been the person behind the camera for the second lowest-rated standalone entry the entire genre has ever seen, then expecting to be welcomed back in with open arms surely wouldn’t be on the agenda. And yet, Secret Invasion director Ali Selim is more than open to a Marvel Cinematic Universe return.

Of course, the filmmaker has already admitted that he’s not been paying attention to the reviews, nor has be been bothering to make sure of when his contributions to canon take place in the official timeline, but it wouldn’t be unfair to say the prospect of having him wield the megaphone on another MCU project is enough to send a shiver down the spines of fans everywhere.

Photo via Marvel Studios

Despite that, Selim didn’t just confirm once again to The Playlist that he’d love nothing more than to dive back into Kevin Feige’s sandbox, he even knows exactly what characters he wants to be the focal point.

“If I were lucky enough to receive the call, I would say let’s call Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke. I just think there’s a really strong story in that, you know? Is that Secret Invasion Season 2? Is that something unto itself? I just think those two are incredible actors and those two incredible characters could really take us somewhere.”

No offense intended whatsoever to Selim, but at this point Feige is much better off deleting his number altogether, because staying in bed with the orchestrator of the MCU’s nadir isn’t something anybody wants to see happen.