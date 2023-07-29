The ‘Secret Invasion’ finale nears rock bottom as the second worst-reviewed comic book adaptation in the history of the entire genre

Don't bet on it dropping even further to be named as the worst of the worst.

It’s probably for the best that director Ali Selim admitted he isn’t paying attention to those Secret Invasion reviews, although claiming he “feels great” about the response hasn’t aged well considering the finale keeps edging closer and closer to rock bottom.

The sixth and final episode was already the worst-reviewed content in Marvel Cinematic Universe history the same day it dropped on Disney Plus this past Wednesday, before it slipped beneath the risible Inhumans to wind up as the lowest-rated project of the entire 15-year Marvel Studios era on Rotten Tomatoes.

Just when you thought things couldn’t possibly get any worse, Nick Fury’s resolution of the interminable Skrull conspiracy has dipped even lower than that, to the extent it now ranks as the second worst-rated comic book adaptation in the genre’s existence on the aggregation site. Like, ever, regardless of which company was responsible for the source material.

Image via Marvel Studios

At the time of writing, Secret Invasion‘s conclusion is carrying an eight percent approval rating, which puts it level with 1984’s Supergirl and Halle Berry’s abominable Catwoman, with Josh Trank’s Fant4stic now in front on nine percent, just to give you an indication of what we’re dealing with here.

That means the only comic book title designated worthy of existing beneath Secret Invasion is Son of the Mask, widely regarded as one of the worst movies ever made regardless of genre, which is fully deserving of its six percent score. In fact, if you include risible “comedy” Zoom and the disastrous Max Steel – which are superhero projects but not comic book adaptations – then Secret Invasion is the fourth lowest-ranked entry in the entire history of the medium. Ouch.