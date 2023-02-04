The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix

Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom.

A Rotten Tomatoes score of only four percent gives it the unwanted distinction of being the lowest-rated comic book adaptation of all-time on the aggregation site. That means Tim Allen’s dismal return to action as the title hero is held in lower esteem than Morbius, Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four, Jonah Hex, Halle Berry’s Catwoman, and even Son of the Mask, which is probably the most galling of all.

via Sony

Rubbing further salt into a wound that’s already so gaping there’s no way it could ever hope to be closed, director Peter Hewitt’s unmitigated disaster also ranks as one of the biggest box office bombs in history, with the $75 million costumed crimefighting caper bringing in less than $13 million at the box office.

Quite why anyone would feel the need to subject themselves to such an abomination is anyone’s guess, but we’re forced to deliver the shocking news that Zoom has managed to capture a brand new audience. As per FlixPatrol, the offensively awful escapade isn’t just one of Netflix’s most popular new additions, it’s also managed to sneak onto the Top 10 in the United Kingdom.

If the comic book sphere manages to do any worse than this, then we can go ahead and confirm that the bubble has burst at long last.