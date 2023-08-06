A sci-fi spin-off series axed and instantly exiled from streaming drops first look at season 2 despite having nowhere to show it

Despite naming itself as the home of all things Star Trek and then living up to that billing with a raft of new shows, Paramount Plus decided that not even an officially-confirmed renewal for season 2 was enough to prevent animated spin-off Prodigy from being tossed onto the scrapheap.

Less than six months after the first run of episodes had concluded, the series was cast out into the wilderness and left seeking a new home, and further salt was rubbed into the wound when it joined Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies in being almost instantly excised from the content library.

Image via Paramount

The news of season 2 was first made public in November of 2021, so executive producer Aaron J. Waltke and his team had a year and a half of work in the can before being told their services were no longer required. Naturally, a campaign has been mounted to ensure Prodigy ends up back on the airwaves – which isn’t impossible when it’s part of an iconic IP and the new batch of adventures are near completion – but as of yet nobody has taken the plunge.

However, the official Star Trek website has stepped in and dropped an extended look at season 2, a heartwarming show of solidarity that was fully endorsed on social media by Waltke.

Prodigy’s unique status among the raft of cancellations to have cursed every major streaming status gives it a better chance than most of being granted a new home to screen season 2, especially when there’s already so much support behind it from all corners.