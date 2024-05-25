‘How long were you stuck for?’: Elevator journey goes awry when little girl sabotages it with her school project

Getting stuck in an elevator is not something on anyone’s bucket list. The experience can range from mild inconvenience to full-on terrifying. But for TikTok user brittto__, it was a good thing she kept a sense of humor about her latest ordeal. She claimed she was “trapped in an elevator” on her way to work because of a little girl. She starts the video with a close-up of her face, as she explains to the camera how the kid tried to hold the door for her mom.

Recommended Videos

And what better way to hold the door than using your project? Well, no. That’s not a good idea at all. “She used her project to hold the door, and she held it for so long that the doors were like, ‘nope, we’re closing,’” brittto__ explained. “She kept her cardboard thing in the door … and I’m thinking the doors are going to close on it and she’s going to pull it out … she doesn’t pull it out.” You can probably imagine what happened next as the project got stuck between the doors, and now, not only is the project completely destroyed, but the elevator doors are also jammed.

TikToker brittto__ showed the camera how the doors were stuck together with the cardboard, and people reacted to the post with questions!

People react to the awful story of being stuck in an elevator

“Okay, but how long were you stuck for?! The people need to know!” a comment reads. “Fully thought she was right next to you while you were recording this,” another TikTok user wrote of the girl. Other comments on the video include, “I lost it when you showed the project,” and “I would have not been this calm lol.”

“Ruined a 12 year old girls art project on my way to work today,” TikToker brittto__ captioned the video. “Wait to see the damage.” A lot of people were invested in her story, and she later followed up with a second clip informing everyone about how the incident happened on the 48th floor (making it even more scary). She also let those following her story know how she was initially in discussion with elevator operators who were trying to get the elevator working again but to no avail. Her solution? Start pulling at the kid’s cardboard project. This was great thinking on TikToker brittto__’s part because the doors eventually closed, and the lift started to move again.

“I want to say at this point it was probably 10 to 15 minutes, I was trapped in the elevator,” she said. And what happened to the little girl in the situation? They were waiting for her. “There I am standing there with half of her project in my hand, ripped from the elevator,” she recalled. “And the mom looks at me and she goes, ‘That’s my daughter’s project.’” She then proceeds to pull the project from the TikToker’s hand. She later hears the little girl in the scenario crying about the project. This exchange left brittto__ in total shock, but it has made for a really good story.

Follow-up comments on brittto__’s second video have been about the mom, who did not handle the situation well. ​​”I would have told the mom she’s lucky I am not suing her and walk off and through that project on the floor,” a comment reads. Another person agreed, writing, “I would’ve ripped that project so fast …” Others were shocked that the mother never even bothered to apologize for what happened.

“Omg, I thought they were waiting to make sure you were OK and apologize,” a TikToker commented. Other comments include, “Oh you’re so much better than me LMAO,” and “The mom sounds like a nightmare.” TikToker brittto__ even responded to a comment about how the mother dealt with the situation (which is a lesson for everyone on how not to act).

“Not the mom acting like you caused it,” a comment reads, to which brittto _ _ replies, ” Right,” followed by two crying emojis. Unfortunately, there was no footage of the final project, but it was clearly destroyed.

Do schoolchildren now have a new excuse for not handing in projects? How does “But the elevator ate my homework” sound? Who would have thought that line could be believable!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more