A canceled series revived by Netflix only to be canceled again rises from the ashes with another season and a new home

It would seem you can never keep a good series down for too long, with not even the might of Netflix’s constantly swinging axe enough to send QB1: Beyond the Lights into purgatory forever.

The project has a strange enough history to begin with, seeing as it originally aired on the defunct go90 for its first two seasons, before Netflix swooped in to pick up the rights for a third run of episodes, which hit the content library in August 2019. That was it, though, with the streamer deciding that it wasn’t interested in a fourth.

Image via Netflix

And yet, Beyond the Lights is back from the grave once again, with Netflix losing hold of the rights this summer apparently the catalyst for season 4 to emerge out of nowhere. This time around, Tubi will be the destination for QB1 in its third iteration, which is remarkable longevity and staying power if nothing else.

The first three seasons will be leaving Netflix in the middle of next week, too, so production company Film 44 clearly isn’t interested in wasting any time. As you’d expect, the format will be much the same as it ever was, with Beyond the Lights set to follow the trials and tribulations of high school quarterbacks as they gear up for their final – and prospectively life-altering – years.

Netflix originals being revived elsewhere isn’t a completely new phenomenon – something Warrior Nun will gladly attest to – but an already-canceled series being saved by the platform, canceled again, and then resuscitated somewhere else most certainly is.