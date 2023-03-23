How old is Kaz Brekker in ‘Shadow and Bone?’

The Crows are one of Shadow and Bone‘s most popular elements.

An enigmatic group of five — so far, at least — take center stage in the show’s portrayal of the gang that author Leigh Bardugo initially dubbed “The Dregs.” Kaz, Jesper, Inej, Nina, and Wylan are the only Crows audiences really know thus far, but their presence in the show made fans out of plenty of newcomers. Kaz, in particular, caught viewers’ attention as the leader of his own rugged band of thieves, gamblers, and spies, but the character’s background has yet to be fully explored.

Season two provides quite a bit more insight into Kaz as a character, as it digs into his origins, family, and deeply-held trauma, but we weren’t surprised to see the show avoid clearly identifying Kaz’ age. That’s because the character is particularly young — especially for a full-fledged gang leader — and part of his charm relies on his mysterious nature.

How old — or young — is Kaz?

Shadow and Bone/Netflix

At the outset of Six of Crows, in which the character of Kaz is introduced, the character is still comfortably in his teenage years. He enters the story at the ripe young age of 17, paired up against seasoned gang members with far more years under their belt, but still manages to come out on top.

Despite his young age, Kaz is clearly uniquely capable when it comes to navigating the seedy underbelly of Ketterdam. He’s been working his way up through the city’s criminal ranks for years, and by the time he enters the books, he’s secured a position as the Dregs’ second in command. Kaz’s youth — and brilliant mind — allow him to gain respect and status in the Barrel, at an age when most people would still be in school.

He might come across as a man in his early 20s, at least, given the character’s grim outlook and carefully controlled demeanor, but Kaz is, in fact, still a teenager. He comes in at almost the exact same age as everyone else in a Leigh Bardugo book (seriously, the woman has a thing for 17) but, by the time he returns for Rule of Wolves, Kaz is pushing 20.