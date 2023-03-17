Do Jesper and Wylan end up together in ‘Shadow and Bone?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Shadow and Bone season two, as well as the Six of Crows duology.

Shadow and Bone‘s second season is finally on Netflix, with no shortage of surprises for fans of Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels. The TV show adaptation has taken some liberties with the original plot, pulling elements from various books in the series to create a new product. Granted, some changes are being more appreciated by fans than others, like the prominent role of the Crows in Alina Starkov’s (Jessie Mei Li) story.

With the addition of Wylan Hendricks (Jack Wolfe) to the group of thieves, romance blooms between the explosives expert and the Crows’ resident gunslinger, Jesper Fahey (Kit Young). In season one, Jesper was introduced as someone who loves a good, no-strings-attached fling, which is pointedly not what Wylan is looking for. Despite the two sorting that out in season two, the question on viewers’ minds now is whether or not this relationship has legs.

Are Wylan and Jesper endgame in the books?

Image via Netflix

Unlike in the TV show, which develops these characters’ relationship over the course of only a few episodes, Jesper and Wylan take much longer to get together in the book series’ timeline. Nevertheless, they become a couple toward the end of Crooked Kingdom and remain together after.

Given the Netflix adaptation’s penchant for making changes to the source material, it’s impossible to guarantee that the pair will remain together if the show receives more seasons, but it’s highly likely. Jesper and Wylan are a fan-favorite pairing, meaning that Netflix would face backlash if it were to ever break them up, not to mention the disservice it would be doing to the characters.

Shadow and Bone seasons one and two are available for streaming on Netflix.