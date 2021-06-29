Avatar The Last Airbender: Comic Reading Order

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most beloved cartoons to come from Nickelodeon. The series tells the tale of Aang and his journey to master all the elements as the Avatar so he can save the world from the wrath of the Fire Nation.

The series ran for three seasons before moving into the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, but for those who wanted to hear more about the story of Aang, there’s actually a book series that expands on the story.

Between novels and comics, there are 14 stories for fans to check out with some split into separate parts.

What order should I read The Last Airbender comics in?

Here are all the stories that are part of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s canonical series. There are a few other stories told relating to the live-action film The Last Airbender, but they aren’t a part of the animated series story so have been left out.

The Lost Adventures Book One: Water – Set during the main series, this story takes place between seasons one and two.

The Lost Adventures Book Two: Earth – This second book takes place between seasons two and three.

Katara and the Pirate’s Silver – This story follows Katara on her own adventure when separated from the rest of the, its events take place alongside Book Two: Earth.

The Lost Adventures Book Three: Fire – The final book in The Lost Adventures series takes place following the events of season three in the show.

Suki, Alone – The newest addition to this list, Suki Alone takes place during the events of Book Three: Fire and follows Suki during her time in Boiling Rock prison.

Team Avatar Tales – A completely new story taking place after the main series, this book follows the team as they embark on a handful of adventures.

The Promise Part 1 – The Promise series takes place within the year following the end of the Last Airbender series.

The Promise Part 2

The Promise Part 3

The Search Part 1– The Search similarly takes place after the original series and follows Zuko in his search to find his mother.

The Search Part 2

The Search Part 3

The Rift Part 1 – This series takes place directly after The Search and continues its story.

The Rift Part 2

The Rift Part 3

Top Beifong’s Metalbending Academy

Smoke and Shadow Part 1 – After a prophecy threatens Zuko’s reign on the Fire Nation’s throne, Aang and he work together to ease rising tensions.

Smoke and Shadow Part 2

Smoke and Shadow Part 3

North and South Part 1 – Katara and Sokka return home to find that their village has become a grand city with Hakoda in charge.

North and South Part 2

North and South Part 3

Imbalance Part 1 – The conflict between benders and non-benders is rising and Aang and the teamwork together to ease tensions before it’s too late.

Imbalance Part 2

Imbalance Part 3