Michael Connelly’s Bosch series is a cornerstone of modern crime fiction. The series, centered around LAPD Detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch, delves into the world of crime and justice in Los Angeles.

Many will be familiar with the title thanks to the acclaimed TV series of the same name. Bosch, a deeply complex character shaped by his turbulent past, navigates the gritty streets of LA, solving cases with a relentless pursuit of truth. For readers looking to immerse themselves in Bosch’s world, here’s a guide to reading all the Bosch books in order.

All Bosch books in order

The Black Echo (1992)

The Black Ice (1993)

The Concrete Blonde (1994)

The Last Coyote (1995)

Trunk Music (1997)

Angels Flight (1999)

A Darkness More Than Night (2001)

City of Bones (2002)

Lost Light (2003)

The Narrows (2004)

The Closers (2005)

Echo Park (2006)

The Overlook (2007)

Nine Dragons (2009)

The Drop (2011)

The Black Box (2012)

The Burning Room (2014)

The Crossing (2015)

The Wrong Side of Goodbye (2016)

Two Kinds of Truth (2017)

Dark Sacred Night (2018)

The Night Fire (2019)

The Dark Hours (2021)

Desert Star (2022)

The Waiting (2024)

Admittedly, there are quite a lot of books in the franchise to get into. Thankfully, I’ve helped narrow it down to some of the entries you simply just can’t overlook. So if you haven’t got the time to dive into all the Bosch books, here’s an essential read.

The Black Echo (1992)

The debut novel introduces Harry Bosch as he investigates the death of a fellow Vietnam veteran found in a drainpipe. Initially dismissed as a drug overdose, Bosch recognizes the victim as a fellow “tunnel rat” from the war and suspects foul play. As he investigates, Bosch uncovers connections to a high-stakes bank heist. This case leads him into a world of corruption, betrayal, and the remnants of his war-torn past.

The Black Ice (1993)

Bosch is drawn into the dangerous underworld of narcotics when a narcotics officer is found dead in a seedy motel room, seemingly by suicide. However, Bosch suspects foul play and delves into the murky world of drug trafficking. As he uncovers connections to Mexican drug cartels and internal corruption, Bosch risks his career and life to expose the truth. The investigation takes him across the border to Mexico, where the stakes are higher and the dangers more pronounced, ultimately leading to a shocking revelation about the officer’s death.

The Last Coyote (1995)

Suspended from the LAPD and about to lose his house, Bosch decides to tackle a deeply personal decades-old cold case: the unsolved murder of his mother’s murder. As he delves into the investigation, Bosch uncovers long-buried secrets and political corruption, forcing him to confront painful memories and the harsh realities of his past. This journey of personal discovery and relentless pursuit of justice tests Bosch’s resolve and reshapes his understanding of his own identity and the world around him.

Nine Dragons (2009)

In Nine Dragons, Harry Bosch’s life takes a dramatic turn when a routine investigation into the murder of a Chinese liquor store owner in Los Angeles reveals connections to a powerful Hong Kong triad. As Bosch delves deeper into the case, he receives a devastating phone call: his daughter, Maddie, has been kidnapped in Hong Kong. Racing against time, Bosch travels across the world to save her, navigating the dangerous criminal underworld of a foreign city and confronting his personal demons.

The Narrows (2004)

In The Narrows, retired FBI profiler Terry McCaleb is found dead under mysterious circumstances. LAPD Detective Harry Bosch takes on the case, suspecting foul play. As Bosch does further investigations, he uncovers links to a serial killer known as the Poet, previously thought to be dead. The investigation takes Bosch through treacherous waters as he battles personal demons and faces a cunning adversary.

The Drop (2011)

"The Drop" Ch. 29. Harry Bosch talking to his daughter, Maddie … "You're listening to Art Pepper?" / "Yeah. I think it's good music to read by." / He smiled and went into the kitchen.

The Drop follows Bosch as he juggles two cases. One involves a cold case from 1989, where new DNA evidence points to a convicted rapist who was only eight years old at the time. The other case is politically charged, involving the suspicious death of a city councilman’s son who may have jumped or was pushed from a hotel window. As Bosch delves deeper into both investigations, he uncovers a web of corruption, conspiracy, and hidden truths that test his resolve and integrity as a detective.

The Burning Room (2014)

Bosch and his new partner, rookie Detective Lucia Soto, investigate a case where a victim of a shooting dies a decade later. As they dig deeper, they uncover connections to a devastating fire in an apartment building that killed multiple children. The investigation takes them through a labyrinth of political intrigue and buried secrets, revealing corruption and cover-ups that put their own lives at risk. Bosch and Soto’s pursuit of justice showcases their determination to bring closure to the victims and hold those responsible accountable, no matter how powerful they are.

