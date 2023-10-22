The longest-running protagonist in the history of streaming proves their worth again by returning with a vengeance to the Top 10 in 86 nations

Police procedurals tend to be given a lot more time on the airwaves than virtually any other form of episodic storytelling, but Bosch: Legacy has continued taking that sentiment to untold new heights on streaming.

While the likes of Criminal Minds, CSI, NCIS, Law & Order, and countless others have run on for decades, there isn’t a single protagonist in the entire history of the streaming wars to have taken top billing in more seasons of television than Titus Welliver’s titular detective, which is quite the achievement.

Image via Amazon Studios

Not content with headlining seven seasons of Bosch on Prime Video, the company decided that there was even more content to be mined, with sequel series Legacy proving to be one of ad-supported platform Freevee’s most popular originals when it initially premiered. Renewed for a second season that premiered this past Friday, the good news for anyone who can’t get enough of the street-level crime thriller is that it’s already been handed an order for a third run.

Clearly, there’s lots of subscribers out there set to be thrilled that the Bosch universe will continue, seeing as Legacy has returned with a vengeance to crack the Top 10 in 86 countries around the world across both of the streamers on which it’s available, per FlixPatrol.

Hardly a game-changer or a trailblazer, you get pretty much what you’re expecting anytime a new case falls into Harry’s lap, except in Legacy he’s working as a private investigator having retired from the force. Familiarity definitely does not breed contempt as the numbers have shown, so Bosch‘s nine-season run on top that’s guaranteed to extend to at least 10 is well-placed to continue even further beyond that.