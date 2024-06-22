Sarah J. Maas’s hit book series, A Court of Thorns and Roses (or ACOTAR for short) is set in a world filled with adventure, romance, and incredibly attractive High Fae. Like many a fantasy world, the world of ACOTAR is not only home to the aforementioned super hot faerie men (there are a lot of those though) but is also a complex world full of drama and geopolitics.

Recommended Videos

Helpfully, the books come with a map which becomes increasingly more detailed as you progress through the series. The bulk of the ACOTAR series takes place in Prythian, a country in the Faerie Realms. Hybern, a kingdom that serves as the main antagonist for the first three books, lies west of Prythian while The Continent lies east. The Continent houses more Fae territory as well as the Mortal Lands, which lie south of a wall separating them from the Faerie Realms.

Even with a map, it can be hard to picture exactly where the story is taking place, which is why readers take it upon themselves to discuss their theories about ACOTAR’s map. From the weird to the probable, here are a few of our favorites.

8. The ACOTAR map is inspired by the British Isles

This theory (I hesitate to call it a theory because it’s basically fact) frequently pops up when fans are discussing ACOTAR because, well, look at the map. The bottom half of the Continent, in particular, looks just like the bottom half of the U.K. and Hybern clearly resembles Ireland. Not to mention Hybern sounds like Hibernia, the classical Latin name for Ireland and Prythian sounds a whole lot like Prydain, the Welsh name for Britain, and the inspiration for The Chronicles of Prydain, a children’s book series Maas loves.

7. The ACOTAR world takes place on an alternate Earth

In that same vein, another theory I enjoy is this one from Reddit user AshlysaurusRex, who likes to think ACOTAR, and any book with a map resembling the world we live in, takes place on an alternate Earth. Honestly, I feel like this kind of thinking is more common than not when reading a fantasy book unless the author explicitly states the story takes place on a different planet. At least when I read books like ACOTAR, I definitely think like this so you’re not alone AshlysaurusRex.

6. Prythian was once connected to the Continent

This theory from a deleted Reddit account makes a lot of sense when you look at the map. Prythian definitely looks like it once was a part of the Continent much like how our continents were once part of the supercontinent Pangea.

5. ACOTAR’s map is connected to Maas’ other series, Crescent City and Throne of Glass

This theory is connected to the remaining theories so we’ll delve a little deeper in a moment. On the surface, the series all take place in different places with different names, but some readers have noticed enough similarities to believe the setting could be the same. For instance…

4. The CC books don’t have a map because it would be identical to ACOTAR’s

The lack of a world map in the CC books is a bit odd considering Maas’ other series come with detailed maps. It’s possible the lack of a map is intentional. Obviously, the two series have different names for where the story takes place but there are several theories for how CC could be connected to either ACOTAR or the TOG series (or even both!).

3. All three series take place in the same world but during different times

One theory is that the stories take place in different time periods. Most people who subscribe to this theory think ACOTAR came first but there are arguments for different timelines. One of the biggest theories is that…

2. Climate change led from TOG to the ACOTAR map or vice versa

A popular Tumblr theory posits the world in TOG underwent extreme warming to eventually lead to the map we see in ACOTAR. In ACOTAR, Feyre sees a mural that depicts a “great flood” which some believe hints at the two series being connected. User @rayonfrozenwings attempted to “flood” Erilea and noticed the map now looked a whole lot like ACOTAR’s. Considering Erilea is noted for its snow and ice, it’s not impossible a warming event eventually led to Feyre’s world.

1. All the stories are taking place at the same time, multiverse-style

As Maas publishes more books, more readers believe her books take place in one universe. The biggest piece of evidence for this theory is that Rhysand notices a falling red star and decides to help it, which ties in with the TOG book, Kingdom of Ash. It’s possible all of the series are happening at the same time, on the same map, and are all connected despite being on separate planes of existence.

It’s also possible we’re reading too much into this but theorizing does make the time in between books pass faster!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy